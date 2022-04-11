PKR election: 17 nominations for VP, Anwar sole candidate for president as at 7pm

PETALING JAYA: The contest for the PKR vice-presidency for the 2022/2025 term has attracted 17 candidates as at 7 pm today.

Leading the list of candidates for the four posts of vice-president are Selangor Menteri Besar and state PKR chairman Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari and Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar and state PKR chairman Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

Others who have offered themselves for the vice-presidency are incumbent Chang Lih Kang, PKR communications director and Lembah Pantai MP Ahmad Fahmi Mohamed Fadzil, Wanita PKR chief and Kuantan MP Fuziah Salleh, PKR chief organising secretary and Setiawangsa MP Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad and former Perak PKR chief Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak.

Also in the fray are former Perak PKR deputy chairman M.A Tinagaran, Kapar MP Datuk Abdullah Sani Abdul Hamid, Alor Setar MP Chan Ming Kai, Hutan Melintang state assemblyman G. Manivannan and Sentosa assemblyman Dr G Gunaraj.

Five other candidates who have submitted their nomination forms are Terengganu PKR chairman Azan Ismail, former vice-president Mustaffa Kamil Ayub, former vice-head of PKR Youth (AMK) S. Thiban, Chuah assemblyman Datuk Michael Yek Diew Ching and Bukit Selambau assemblyman Dr R. Summugam.

Among the other three incumbent vice-presidents, Tian Chua announced on March 27 that he would not be defending his post, Rafizi Ramli has offered himself for the deputy president’s post and Nurul Izzah Anwar resigned from the post in 2018.

PKR Election Committee (JPP) chairman Dr Zaliha Mustafa (pix) told reporters today that the actual number of candidates for top leadership posts would only be known at 11.59 pm today at the close of nominations.

Zaliha said Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is the sole nominee for the post of president while Rafizi and secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail are the only two nominated for the number two post so far.

For the posts of Wanita PKR chief and AMK chief, Zaliha said two nominations have been received for each post.

The nominees for Wanita chief are senator Fadhlina Sidek and Selangor Wanita PKR chief and Batu Tiga assemblyman Rodziah Ismail while the candidates for AMK chief are former university activists Adam Adli Abdul Halim and Fahmi Faizol.

Nominations for PKR divisional elections began on April 8 and ended yesterday while nominations for MPP posts were held today.

For the first time, the PKR election process is being conducted in a hybrid manner involving physical presence and online filing through the ADIL application introduced on Feb 28.

Online voting will be conducted from May 18 to 20 while in-person voting will be held from May 13 to 17.

Zaliha said members who have opted for online voting cannot turn up to vote in person.

Winners of the MPP posts involving president, deputy president and vice-president will be announced on June 26 at the PKR annual national congress while those for Wanita and AMK chiefs will be announced on June 24 at their respective annual congresses. — Bernama