PKR election: All candidates have to accept results with open heart

PORT DICKSON: All candidates contesting in the 2022 Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) election have been told to accept the results of the election which would be announced tomorrow with an open heart.

PKR president and Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) said the results were meant to rebuild the strength of the party.

“Yes, it will be announced tomorrow, all results are in, we (PKR) would harness our strength together after that,” he told reporters after attending the Raya Mat Moto 1.0 celebration here today.

Earlier, PKR Central Election Committee (JPP) chairman Dr Zaliha Mustafa was reported as saying that the PKR election results at national and branch levels would be announced tomorrow after it was postponed following fresh election in several branches before this.

In this regard, Anwar who is the Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman again urged Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to expedite holding the special Parliament session to debate the Anti-Party Hopping Bill.

He said PH is still waiting for the decision of Ismail Sabri to set the dates of the special session before it is debated in Parliament. - Bernama