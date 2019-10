PENAMPANG: PKR has no problem accepting the application of former Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak to join the party, according to party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said based on procedure, Salleh is automatically a PKR member by virtue of him having submitted an application to be a party member, but the party central leadership wanted to be given time to further discuss his application.

The central leadership wants to get the views of its states and divisions, including the sentiments of PKR grassroots members, since Salleh is known for his loyalty to Barisan Nasional (BN) and Umno, he added.

He said it did not mean that PKR would reject Salleh’s application.

“We have to understand the process (of becoming a party member). Anyone who applies (to be a member), is automatically a member. However, if the name (of the applicant) is known, we refer to the states and divisions for their views.

“PKR has no problem to accept him, but we need to take into account the sentiments of members at the grassroots level, and the process is ongoing,“ he told reporters after attending the Sabah PKR Convention, here today.

Also present was Sabah PKR chief Christina Liew.

Anwar said Salleh had been informed of the process and that he is committed to PKR’s struggle, despite being a strong supporter of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak before.

“I was also committed to Umno before,” said Anwar.

Earlier in his speech, Anwar advised PKR divisions against revoking the membership of their members without solid grounds. — Bernama