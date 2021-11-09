PKR info chief: PH can win three-cornered fights

PETALING JAYA: Pakatan Harapan (PH) is confident of winning the Malacca state election despite being involved in three-cornered fights with Barisan Nasional (BN) and Perikatan Nasional (PN), reports The Malaysian Insight.

The situation at state polls is a repetition of what happened at the 14th general election, where there were numerous three-cornered fights between PH, BN and PAS.

PAS had joined Bersatu to form PN and for the first time, since the 1974 general polls, did not contest under its own banner.

“Three-cornered fights are going to take place because the other two (BN and PN) are in the same coalition at the federal level.

“BN and PN are both coalitions in government at the national level, but at the state level, they are competing with each other,” PKR information chief Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Md Akin told The Malaysian Insight.

Shamsul, who is contesting as a PH candidate in the Paya Rumput state seat, hoped PH will be the voters’ choice.

He said on paper, at least, PH has the advantage because of the expected split votes and the people’s confidence in pact.

Malacca was among the states won by PH in GE14. It was, however, retaken by BN following political turmoil in February last year.

PN, PH and BN are contesting in all 28 seats, with two sub-parties, Parti Perikatan India Muslim Nasional (Iman), contesting one seat while Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra) led by Ibrahim Ali, contesting five seats.

A total of 11 seats will see three-cornered fights while nine seats will see four-cornered contests, with five seats seeing five-cornered fights in five seats and three seats will have six parties contesting.

A total of 22 independent candidates will participate in the state polls, which will take place on November 20.