PKR lawmaker calls for Sivakumar to go on leave until MACC probe completion

PETALING JAYA: PKR lawmaker Hassan Abdul Karim has called for Human Resources Minister V. Sivakumar (pix) to take his leave from his administrative duties until the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) completes their investigation into the alleged corruption of the ministry.

The Pasir Gudang MP suggested Sivakumar to take his leave from his official duties in order to display a positive example as a minister until the MACC has completed the investigation into the alleged corruption that has “taken root” and has become an endemic in said ministry.

“He has to understand the principles of collective responsibility and ministerial responsibility when it comes to his duties as a Cabinet member.

“Do not wait for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to give out orders to take leave or resign,“ Hassan said in his Facebook post.

Hassan added that while Sivakumar so far is not a suspect nor is accused, he stated that it was a fact that he was called up by MACC to assist in their investigations twice with his home and office searched, being inappropriate for the current government’s Madani image.

He added that he hopes Sivakumar would take necessary action being the experienced politician and Parliamentary member he is.

“I believe that Human Resource Minister V. Sivakumar has a generous soul and a clear and noble conscience.

“I am not urging or pushing him to resign now. At the very least, it is best that he take his leave from his duties as a minister during this time,“ he concluded in his post.

Meanwhile, various reports have said that Transport Minister Anthony Loke said that Sivakumar does not have to resign as he is not a suspect in the ongoing investigation.

Anwar also expressed similar sentiments saying that the minister has yet to be charged in court and is just being investigated.