PKR leaders divided on latest crisis

GEORGE TOWN: PKR leaders are divided on how to manage its latest crisis following the emergence of a lurid video purportedly involving its deputy president.

As a matter of fact, some of them are still adamant that all is well within the party.

Central committee member Datuk Abdullah Sani Abdul Hamid and information chief Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin have dismissed claims that there is a crisis.

On the other side, vice-president Tian Chua and Penang party vice-chairman Jason Ong Khan Lee have urged members to close ranks as it faces its latest challenge.

On June 11 a video clip depicting two men in a romp in bed emerged on social media. On the following day, PKR Santubong youth chief Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz confessed that he was one of the two men in the video.

But more significantly, he claimed that the other man was party deputy president and Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

Azmin has denied any knowledge or involvement in the production of the video, claiming that it was an attempt to destroy his reputation and political career.

Shamsul, who is also deputy primary industries minister, said the current rough patch that PKR was going through was merely a “hiccup”.

“A few statements (from party leaders) do not make a crisis,“ he told theSun today. Nonetheless, he has dismissed Haziq’s as his personal secretary.

Shamsul expressed confidence that under the leadership of party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, the party will overcome its challenges and ensure that democracy is delivered in the country.

“Along the way, we have hiccups like the video expose, (but that) doesn’t hinder us from delivering the people’s agenda,“ he said.

Abdullah Sani similarly brushed aside claims of a crisis, saying that problems usually only involved certain individuals, and not the party in its entirety.

“There is no problem. At the end of the day, everything will be in order. The party is doing just fine. There is no mass exodus or calls for re-elections. In fact, we are gaining strength day by day,“ he said.

On the other hand, Chua and Ong are of the view that the party will be destroyed if members continue to bicker among themselves.

Chua said today that the party must recognise the threats that it is facing and take the necessary steps to address them.

He said now that PKR is the biggest party in government, any internal squabble will not be good for the country.

Ong said members must remember that others are out to destroy the party. “We will fall into the trap laid by our enemies if we continue to bicker and point fingers at each other over the issue,“ he said.

“Many parties are envious of our success as a truly multi-racial party and have been trying to engineer our demise for years now,“ he added.