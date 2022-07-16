PKR leaders who continue internal rifts will not be GE-15 candidates, says Anwar

SHAH ALAM: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) will not choose party leaders who continue to pit themselves against others within the party as candidates for the 15th general election, its president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) said today.

“As president I will not forgive all those at the branches, divisions, AMK (youth), women who choose to continue to be combative after the party elections. If that continues, (you can be) assured no appointment letter (as GE candidate) will reach you.

Delivering his policy speech at PKR’s 16th National Congress here today, Anwar cited the Malay idiom ‘Biduk lalu, kiambang bertaut’ (when the boat passes, the duckweeds reconnect), which describes foes who go on to bury the hatchet.

“Understanding and appreciating idealism is more difficult than just processing and expressing it. This call applies to all leaderships,” he went on to say in his speech.

Anwar, who defended his party presidency uncontested in the party polls held recently, also vowed to ensure the party leadership is united, respects etiquette and remain inclusive to embrace the party’s strengths as a people’s movement.

Meanwhile, Anwar also said that PKR will continue to strengthen ties with DAP, Amanah and the United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (UPKO) as a consolidated Pakatan Harapan (PH) to face GE15, adding that it was also ready to establish a network with all opposition political parties that share the same policies and struggles.

“I will not entertain flip-flop statements. PH will remain the strongest and leading partner and any form of cooperation with Opposition parties must be based on the same principles as PH and not just as ‘political expediency’ towards GE15,” he said.

Also present were DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke; Amanah president Mohamad Sabu; UPKO president Wilfred Madius Tangau and Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman. — Bernama