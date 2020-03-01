PKR member detained following attack against Tian Chua

PETALING JAYA: A man in his 30’s was arrested by police for allegedly manhandling PKR vice-president Tian Chua when an angry mob heckled and set upon him today at the party’s headquarters at Tropicana, Damansara here.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said apart from the arrest of the suspect, police expect to pick up more people over the incident.

He said the case is classified as rioting under Section 147 of the Penal Code.

Chua, who was at the headquarters earlier, had stepped out to leave the place when a crowd of about 100 people who were gathered outside accused him of being a traitor and blocked his passage.

Several PKR members tried to safely guide him to his car but the jostling crowd grew more aggressive and shoved the veteran PKR official.

A video of the incident showed Chua refusing to enter his car although several of his accomplices pleaded with him to do so.

Instead, he confronted the crowd before a man wearing a PKR shirt appeared and smacked Chua’s head.

Chua is seen admonishing the man but when he turns his attention away to speak to the crowd, the man smacks him in the head again.

Moments later, Chua relents to the pleas of his associates and steps into his car, leaving the place.

Chua is said to be aligned to former PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohd Azmin Ali and was spotted in the Sheraton Hotel “unity gathering” here on Feb 23.