PETALING JAYA: PKR members have been cautioned against making statements based on unsubstantiated claims and told to respect the decisions of the party leadership.

Party secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said that in the case of Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz, the disciplinary board had met on June 16 to deliberate on the issue and then presented its recommendations to the political bureau on June 19.

He said the leaders who attended the bureau meeting expressed their views on the board’s decision and agreed to issue the show cause letter to Haziq.

“The leaders who attended the political bureau meeting included Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Zuraida Kamaruddin, Tian Chua, Dr Xavier Jayakumar, Baru Bian, Rafizi Ramli, Chang Lih Kang, Akmal Nasir, Haniza Talha, Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, Sivarasa Rasiah, William Leong, Dr Syed Husin Ali and me as secretary-general,“ Saifuddin said.

However, deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali was absent.

As such, he said, everyone should respect the disciplinary board’s decision. He was referring to a statement by PKR Youth vice-chairman Mohd Nazree Mohd Yunus’s statement that it was incumbent upon the party to sack Haziq “given the damage he has inflicted on the party”.

Haziq has confessed that he is one of two men who were engaged in a lewd act caught on video. He has said that the other man is Mohamed Azmin.