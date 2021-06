KUALA LUMPUR: The 2020 Annual National Congress of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) which was previously postponed, will be held virtually this Sunday (June 20).

PKR chief organising secretary cum congress director, Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad (pix) said all 2,000 delegates would participate in the congress, from 8am to 2pm, through the Zoom application from their respective homes.

He said the decision was made by the party after referring to the statement issued by the Registrar of Societies (RoS) on June 9.

“(Meanwhile) RoS through its letter to PKR dated May 21 gave the party until June 30 to hold the congress,” he said in a statement today.

Nik Nazmi said the congress would focus on issues such as the economy, health and the restoration of democracy.

On June 5, Nik Nazmi was reported to have said that PKR the party received a letter from the National Security Council and a verbal notification from the RoS on June 4, asking that the party’s national congress be postponed.

The party’s women and youth wings’ congress meetings were held online on June 4 and 5, respectively. – Bernama