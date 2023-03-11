PKR never a member of liberal international - Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: PKR information chief Fahmi Fadzil said today that the party had never been a member of the Liberal International organisation.

Fahmi said he was making this clarification because there were allegations linking PKR to the international body.

“Lately, there have been organised attempts to link PKR to a coalition of parties, namely Liberal International.

“I can confirm that PKR is not and has never been a member of Liberal International,” he said in a statement.

He also stressed that PKR stands in full solidarity with the Palestinians and strongly condemns the Israeli Zionist regime for continuing to brutalise, oppress and kill the people of Palestine. -Bernama