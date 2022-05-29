PKR party polls: Hans Isaac, Altimet, Shamsul Iskandar fail to secure win

KUALA LUMPUR: Two local celebrities, Hans Isaac and Syed Ahmad Abdul Rahman Alhadad, popularly known as Altimet, failed in their first attempt to break into the country’s political arena as the unofficial results of the PKR election were released today.

According to the official website of the elections, the artistes who competed for the Ampang division chief post only managed to get 609 and 589 votes respectively, thus losing to Daing Muhammad Reduan Bachok who obtained 942 votes.

The election also threw a surprise result when PKR information chief Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin (379 votes) lost to Mohd Rafee Ibrahim (488 votes) for the Hang Tuah Jaya division chief post.

Sungai Petani Member of Parliament (MP) Datuk Johari Abdul once again failed to secure the Sungai Petani division chief position when he lost to Ooi Tze Min by 103 votes.

Meanwhile, Rafizi Ramli, who is also the party’s deputy president candidate, managed to defend his position as Pandan division chief by garnering 548 votes, defeating Mohamad Rashidi Hassan (373) and Adnan Jaaffar (121).

Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari garnered 1,858 votes to defend his post as Gombak division chief, defeating Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak (former political secretary to PKR President Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) who managed to secure 1,215 votes.

In Negeri Sembilan, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, who made his debut in contesting for the party’s Port Dickson division chief post obtained 1,129 votes to defeat Ravi Munusamy (951) and Sevalingam Birasami (477).

He has held the position of Tampin division chief since 2018 and Seremban division deputy chief before that.

Meanwhile, Simpang Renggam MP Maszlee Malik’s first attempt to contest for PKR’s Simpang Renggam division chief post was rewarded when he won after obtaining 109 votes, defeating Faizul Abdul Ghani (66 votes).

As of 5 pm today, seven states had announced the election results namely Kedah, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, Kelantan, Sabah and Johor. - Bernama