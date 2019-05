KUALA LUMPUR: The PKR political bureau will discuss whether to take action or conduct an investigation into the sexual harassment allegation against Sungai Siput MP, S. Kesavan.

PKR vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin (pix) said the matter would be discussed in the party’s political bureau meeting, which would be held tomorrow.

“PKR will be holding a meeting tomorrow and the matter would be brought up and discussed before we make any decision, so wait for us to hold the meeting,” she told reporters when met here today.

Zuraida, who is also the Housing and Local Government Minister, was replying to a proposal by the Joint Action Group for Gender Equality (JAG) yesterday which urged PKR to appoint an independent investigation panel to look into the sexual harassment allegation on Kesavan.

Last week, a woman who claimed to be a former assistant and former Sungai Siput PKR treasurer lodged a police report in Selangor on sexual harassment by Kesavan since the end of last year.

However, the first term MP denied the charges and made a police report against the woman. — Bernama