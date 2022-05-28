PKR polls: Nomination for central leadership, AMK, Wanita Councils extended to May 31

KUALA LUMPUR: The nomination period for 20 Central Leadership Council seats in the PKR party election online beginning tomorrow (May 29) has been extended until May 31, said PKR Election Committee chairman Dr Zaliha Mustafa (pix).

The extension also involved the nomination for 20 seats in the party’s Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK) Leadership Council and 20 seats in the Wanita Leadership Council.

She added the online nomination through the ADIL application will start from 12.01 am on May 29 to 11.59 pm on May 31.

However, she said the physical nomination will be carried out only for one day on May 29 from 9 am to 5 pm at the PKR headquarters in Tropicana, Petaling Jaya.

“All the processes are carried out according to the Amended Election Rules and Procedures of the Party Election on Feb 21, 2022, “ she said and added that a notification was posted on the PKR 2022 Election official Facebook page today.

Before this, the nomination process for the posts, both online and physical was fixed for one day on May 29.

Based on the PKR 2022 Election calendar, the results for 20 AMK and Wanita Council posts will be known at the AMK and Women’s Congress on June 24, while voters and results for the 20 MPP posts will be notified at the National Congress on June 25. — Bernama