PKR polls: Physical voting ends in Kelantan, Terengganu

KUALA LUMPUR: Physical voting for the 2022 PKR election which began today in Kelantan and Terengganu for posts at the central, division and wing levels went smoothly and concluded at 5 pm.

Bernama checks at the voting centres in the two states showed that the voting process was conducted in an orderly manner.

In Kelantan, state PKR chairman Datuk Seri Mohd Supardi Md Noor said voting began at 9 am for 14 divisions, namely Kota Bharu, Pengkalan Chepa, Kubang Kerian, Bachok, Pasir Puteh, Machang,Tumpat, Ketereh, Pasir Mas, Tanah Merah, Jeli, Pasir Mas, Rantau Panjang and Gua Musang.

“For Kelantan, the posts in five divisions - Kuala Krai, Tanah Merah, Jeli, Rantau Panjang and Tumpat - were won unopposed including for all committee members.

“As such, these five divisions are now focusing on electing candidates vying for posts at the federal level only,” he told Bernama at the Putera Valley Resort voting centre in Tanah Merah today.

In Terengganu, state PKR chief Azan Ismail said 25,000 members were eligible to cast their votes physically at eight divisions, namely Kemaman, Besut, Hulu Terengganu, Dungun, Kuala Terengganu, Setiu, Kuala Nerus and Marang, starting at 8.30 am.

“The voting process went smoothly in a family spirit without any untoward incidents and 15 election supervisors were deployed at each polling centre. To ensure transparency, representatives of candidates were present to observe the process,” he said.

Earlier, PKR Election Committee chairman Dr Zaliha Mustafa said physical voting would continue in Kedah and Johor tomorrow; Pahang and Federal Territories (Sunday); Perlis, Penang, Melaka and Negeri Sembilan (May 16); Selangor (May 21); and Perak, Sabah and Sarawak (May 22).

“Online voting for PKR members overseas will be held on May 17 and online voting for the rest of party members will be held from May 18 to 20 via the ADIL application introduced on Feb 28,” she said.

The PKR election, held in a hybrid manner for the first time this year, sees a straight fight for the deputy president post between secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and former vice-president Rafizi Ramli.

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has been returned unopposed as the president for the 2022-2025 term.

Selangor Menteri Besar and state PKR chief Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari and Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar and state PKR chairman Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun are among 17 candidates vying for the four posts of vice-president.

The others include incumbent Chang Lih Kang; PKR communication director and Lembah Pantai MP Ahmad Fahmi Mohamed Fadzil; Wanita PKR chief and Kuantan MP Fuziah Salleh; and PKR chief organising secretary and Setiawangsa MP Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

The unofficial results of the election will be displayed on the official PKR website within 24 hours after the conclusion of the voting process on May 22, while the official results will be announced at the PKR national congress on June 25. — Bernama