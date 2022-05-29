PKR polls: Rafizi takes lead over Saifuddin in deputy presidency race

KUALA LUMPUR: Rafizi Ramli has taken the lead against Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail in the race for the PKR deputy presidency after unofficial results of the party election were released today.

According to updates as of 8 pm on the party’s 2022 election website, Rafizi, the former vice-president has obtained 55,424 votes to Saifuddin’s 40,311.

The states involved in the polls today were Selangor, Sabah, Kedah, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, Johor, Kelantan and Pahang.

During the 2018 party polls, Rafizi lost to Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali in his bid for the number two post.

Rafizi decided to step out of active politics in 2019 before making a comeback recently for a second bid for the deputy presidency.

As for the party’s youth chief post, the battle between two activists has seen Adam Adli taking the lead with 11,053 votes garnered while rival Fahmi Zainol has so far managed 9,745 votes.

Meanwhile, in the race for the Women’s chief post, Batu Tiga assemblyman Rodziah Ismail is currently ahead with 18,056 votes, while Senator Fadhlina Sidek is not too far behind after securing 17,844 votes.

The PKR election officially ended yesterday, which saw re-voting being held in 12 divisions in several states, including Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah, Selangor and Sabah.

The official results will be announced during the party’s National Congress to be held on June 25 and 26. - Bernama