PKR polls: Registration as online voters extended until April 21

PETALING JAYA: PKR members have until April 21 to register as online voters and no membership fee will be charged to vote in the 2022 PKR party election.

PKR Election Committee chairman Dr Zaliha Mustafa (pix) said the extension of the date was to have an increased number of online voters so that there would be no congestion at the physical polling station during the election process which would begin on May 13.

“Earlier party members had until April 8 to verify and register as online voters but we are extending the date and targeting at least 100,000 or 10 per cent to vote online this time,“ she said.

Speaking to reporters when met after checking on the nomination centre for Selangor state at the Community Library, here today, she said only candidates who wish to contest would be charged the annual fee of RM2. Prior to this, voters too were required to pay the fee.

For the first time, the PKR party election will take place in a hybrid manner, both physically and digitally through the ADIL application which was introduced last Feb 28.

Online voters will vote from May 18 to 20 while the physical election will be held from May 13 to 17.

Dr Zaliha said members who choose to be online voters are not allowed to vote physically.

The 2022 PKR party election started yesterday with nomination for posts at all branches until tomorrow, while the nomination for the six top party posts namely the president, deputy president and four vice-presidents as well as five top posts in the Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK) and Wanita will be held on April 11.

Meanwhile, the nomination for 20 seats in the party’s AMK Leadership Council and 20 seats in the Women Council will be held on May 28. — Bernama