PKR: Power is trust not a privilege - Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who is also the PKR president reminded party members that the duties and responsibilities vested upon them, is a conviction of trust that they must shoulder to bring about meaningful changes.

In conjunction with PKR’s 24th year anniversary, Anwar in his Facebook posting yesterday said the party rides on the spirits of strong corrective measures.

“I have always reminded all that power is ‘trust and not a privilege’. Therefore, the rights and wellbeing of the people must be given priority, especially in the form of welfare,” he said.

Anwar also wished happy anniversary to PKR members and leaders in conjunction with the party’s 24th year anniversary.

Meanwhile, PKR Information chief Fahmi Fadzil who is also the Minister of Communications and Digital in his Facebook posting yesterday also wished happy anniversary in conjunction with PKR’s 24th year anniversary.

Fahmi said PKR was a party that has always championed the welfare and wellbeing of the people, without any affliction to race, religion or gender.

“May PKR continue to progress for the sake of Malaysia MADANI,” he said. - Bernama