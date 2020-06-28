PKR ready to discuss PM candidate issue: Saifuddin Nasution

KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) is ready to discuss with all parties in Pakatan Harapan (PH) on the issue of naming the prime minister candidate for the coalition, said its secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail (pix).

However he said, any decision would have to be finalised by the PH Presidential Council.

“Any new proposal should not be a personal political ploy by anyone.

“The cooperation between the PH parties must be strengthened and at the same time, we (PKR) would like to remind all parties to be vigilant and not be trapped by any efforts or measures out to pit PH parties against one another, as what had happened in PKR,“ he said in a statement today.

Earlier, PKR had declared the party’s stance in nominating its president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as the Opposition’s prime minister candidate.

However, the issue over the prime minister candidate has been dragging on when Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad stated that he wants to return as prime minster.

Most recently however, the former prime minister has reportedly fully supported Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah), Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) and DAP’s proposal that Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal be nominated as the prime minister candidate. - Bernama