PKR reappoints Nurul Izzah as VP, Saifuddin Nasution as sec-gen

KUALA LUMPUR: Permatang Pauh Member of Parliament (MP) Nurul Izzah Anwar, who resigned as PKR vice-president in December 2018, has been reappointed to the post, while Kulim-Bandar Baharu MP Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution was reappointed as the party’s secretary-general for the 2022-2025 term.

The matter was announced by PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in an audio clip shared with the media through WhatsApp after the first meeting of the PKR Central Leadership Council (MPP) for the 2022-2025 term, last night.

Anwar also announced the appointment of two other vice-presidents, namely Putatan MP Awang Husaini Awang Sahari and Saraswathy Kandasamy, as well as the appointment of Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil as PKR Information chief, Selayang MP William Leong as treasurer and Zahir Hassan as chief secretary for management.

Meanwhile, five MPP members were also appointed during the meeting, namely Tawau MP Datuk Christina Liew, Batu Tiga assemblyman Rodziah Ismail, Manivanan Gowin, Yuneswaran Ramaraj and Abun Sui Anyit.

At the PKR National Congress last Sunday, the party’s election committee announced Anwar as party president after he won the post uncontested, while Mohd Rafizi Ramli was elected as the new deputy president. - Bernama