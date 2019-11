PETALING JAYA: The sacking of Mizan Adli Mohd Noor and Mohd Ramly Ahmad, as PKR Youth permanent chairman and deputy permanent chairman respectively was made according to the power vested with the youth wing and does not affect the registration of PKR with the Registrar of Societies (RoS).

PKR communications director, Fahmi Fadzil said only the parent PKR and its branches were registered under RoS but not the Youth and Wanita wings.

“Only the registration of Keadilan (PKR) and its branches were with RoS but not the Youth and Wanita wings,” he told a media conference at Keadilan headquarters here today.

He said the removal of the two leaders from their posts was among others to improve the administration of the party.

According to the views of the leadership at the moment, it would not risk having the party getting banned, he said.

On Wednesday, Youth national secretary Ahmad Syukri Razak in a letter announced the sacking of both Mizan Adli and Mohd Ramly from their posts as there were doubts on the process of their election.

Yesterday, the media reported both Mizan Adli and Mohd Ramly as saying their sacking could risk PKR getting banned and urged the leadership to investigate the matter professionally soon.

Commenting on a media statement by deputy Youth chief Muhammad Hilman Idham today in calling for the party leadership to withdraw the sacking as it violated the party constitution, Fahmi said : “ I have not read the full statement and as such I cannot comment.

On the 2019 PKR National Congress scheduled from Dec 5 to 8 in Melaka, he said it would be attended by 2,617 delegates from 221 branches nationwide.

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibtrahm is scheduled to deliver a policy speech on Saturday (Dec 7) while Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail who is also PKR Advisory Council chairman will officiate the Youth National Congress ( Dec 6) and PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali is expected to officiate the Wanita PKR National Congress on Thursday (Dec 5).

“This congress is historical as it will become an important platform to evaluate the performance of Keadilan elected representatives, government policies as well as to listen to the message of Keadilan president,” he said. — Bernama