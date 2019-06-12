PKR repeats commitment to reject gutter politics

PETALING JAYA: PKR once again reiterated its commitment to reject gutter politics at a time when the focus should be on national and economic development.

Party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he hopes his deputy Datuk Seri Azmin Ali will remain strong and patient during these trying times and expressed full support to the police and MACC in investigating the case.

“It was a scurrilous attack which we condemn not withstanding whatever the source is,“ he said at a press conference at PKR headquarters in Petaling Jaya after chairing the political bureau meeting today.

He was referring to a gay sex video that allegedly features Azmin and another man, who later identified himself as Muhammad Haziq Abdul Aziz, which went viral since it appeared two days ago.

Azmin, in a separate statement, has categorically denied that he was the person in the video, and said it was a nefarious attempt to assassinate his personality and character.

Anwar said he would leave Muhammad Haziq’s fate as a ministerial aide to Deputy Primary Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin.

“We will leave it to Shamsul to resolve and announce at a suitable time,“

When asked if there was any action taken against Muhammad Haziq as a PKR member, Anwar said he will meet in a short time with the central leadership again to discuss this.

Anwar also said that as somebody who used to be implicated in sex scandals, he thought what he experienced would be the last, but the trend seems to continue.

“It is deplorable, it is sickening and I do not understand why this happens. Naturally I’m opposed to this from the moral and ethical point of view,“ he said.