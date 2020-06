KUALA LUMPUR: The PKR Central Leadership Council meeting held yesterday has agreed with the recommendation of the party’s disciplinary board to sack its five members including Women’s wing chief Haniza Mohd Talha.

PKR’s disciplinary board chairman Datuk Ahmad Kassim said the four others were Permatang Pauh division deputy chief Dr Afif Bahardin, Sg Acheh assemblyman Zulkifli Ibrahim, Sabah women’s wing chief Rahimah Majid and Penang women’s wing chief Nur Zarina Zakaria.

Meanwhile, Ahmad said the membership of Ahmad Raj Abdullah was suspended following his alleged involvement in the physical assault against vice-president Tian Chua on March 1.

“His membership is suspended until investigations by the authorities are completed,” he said in a statement today.

Three party leaders namely Tian Chua, Penang women’s wing communications director Carolyn Khor and Machap Jaya assemblywoman Ginie Lim were issued warnings. — Bernama