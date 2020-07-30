PKR sacks Inanam assemblyman with immediate effect

KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) today sacked Inanam assemblyman, Kenny Chua Teck Ho, after he was alleged to be among those supporting former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman.

Disciplinary board chairman Datuk Ahmad Kasim in a statement today said the decision was made after the party’s state leadership council confirmed Chua’s presence in a bloc alleged to be trying to topple the Sabah state government.

“Taking into account PKR’s stance that betrayal of the people’s mandate should not be allowed, the disciplinary board has decided to sack Kenny Chua Teck Ho from PKR with immediate effect,“ he said. — Bernama