PKR sacks Tian Chua for running as independent

PETALING JAYA: PKR’s long-time member Tian Chua has been sacked from the party for standing as an independent in Batu, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

PKR’s P. Prabakaran is Pakatan Harapan’s choice for the Batu seat.

“We have sacked him (Tian Chua) as he had gone against party policy...he is standing as an independent.

“It is unfortunate that Tian Chua has chosen this path. I don’t think this is what a reformist should do.

“We have to take necessary action as normally, those who contest as independent or leave the party for whatever reason, will be sacked,” The Malaysian Insight quoted the PKR president as saying in Tambun.

The PKR president said the party’s stand was clear on sacking those who went against it.

Tian Chua, who held the Batu seat from 2008 to 2018, was disqualified from running in the previous general election due to a RM2,000 fine from a court case.

Earlier this year, Prabakaran defeated Tian Chua to become Batu PKR division chief.