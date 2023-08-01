PKR sacks Tian Chua, four other members

KUALA LUMPUR: Former PKR vice president Chua Tian Chang or better known as Tian Chua and four PKR members have been sacked from the party for contesting in the 15th General Election (GE15) and the 12th Sarawak State Election last year, without the party’s consent.

The four individuals are Puah Chee Haur from the party’s Parit Buntar branch, Ahmad Tarmizi Mohd Ghazali (Gopeng), M. Mohganan (Taiping) and Nur Khairunisa Abdullah (Sadong Jaya).

PKR Disciplinary Board chairman Datin Dr Tan Yee Kew when contacted by Bernama said the decision was reached during the party’s Central Leadership Council (MPP) meeting held last night.

“Yes, that’s right, yesterday the MPP did have a meeting and we decided to sack him (Tian Chua) and four other members for contesting elections (GE15 and state election) as independent and other party candidates,” she said, adding that the termination letter will be delivered to them tomorrow.

In GE15, the former Batu Member of Parliament contested the seat as an independent candidate, while Puah and Ahmad Tarmizi represented Parti Warisan to contest the Keranji and Chenderiang state seats, both in Perak.

Meanwhile, Mohganan contested the Taping parliamentary seat on an independent ticket, while Nur Khairunisa contested in the Sadong Jaya state constituency during the Sarawak State Election under Parti Sarawak Bersatu. - Bernama