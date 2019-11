PETALING JAYA: Two Pahang PKR members were sacked with immediate effect today on suspicion of corrupt practices during last year’s party election.

Bera PKR division chief Zakaria Abdul Hamid, who is also a member of the central leadership committee (MPP) and an ordinary member Ismail Dulhadi, were stripped of their party membership, as announced by PKR disciplinary board chairman Datuk Ahmad Kassim after the PKR monthly meeting held at the party headquarters today.

Ahmad said the disciplinary board had previously received a letter from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) dated Oct 23 pertaining to the alleged corrupt practices.

“After a long discussion today and there was a confirmation from the MACC that the party should take action against them due to alleged corrupt practices,” he said.

Also present were PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and its communications director Ahmad Fahmi Mohamed Fadzil.

In Kuantan, Zakaria has claimed that he has never been informed of any disciplinary allegation which led to his dismissal from the party today.

Zakaria, in his statement, said he had only learned about the dismissal through news reports this afternoon.

“If it is true, the act (dismissal) is without the process of calling me to defend myself as normally practiced by any political party.

“However, I will announce my next course of action after getting official explanation from the party headquarters,” he added. - Bernama