PKR sees mass exodus as 3,000 members quit party

KOTA MARUDU: Sabah PKR’s internal crisis continues when a senior division leader today claimed that 3,125 members from the Pitas branch have quit the party.

Kudat PKR division vice-chairperson Datuk Seri Rudy Awah, who led the group, said they decided to leave en masse due to uncertainties of the party’s direction, especially involving the Sabah PKR Leadership Council.

“We unanimously announced to quit the party today (July 18) after almost two years coordinating the Pitas branch. A total of 3,125 members who have been brought into PKR then decided to quit the party,” he said in a press conference here.

Meanwhile, Rudy said all of them would remain politically independent and support the Perikatan Nasional (PN) in Sabah.

Rudy, who is also former chairman of both PKR training bureau and party machinery bureau, said that they will use the Persatuan Jiwa Anak Pitas platform to continue the struggles and work for the local community.

“We will fully support PN and also the leadership of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as Prime Minister,” he said. - Bernama