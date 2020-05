GEORGE TOWN: A PKR senator has proposed that snap elections be called once the Covid-19 pandemic has settled into a more manageable level.

Yusmadi Yusoff (pix) said this could ensure that the party that eventually wins would have a stronger mandate to govern the country.

He pointed out that the razor-thin margin Perikatan Nasional (PN) has over rival Pakatan Harapan (PH) does not bode well for the country.

“A stronger mandate is essential to implement reforms in the ‘new normal’,” he said in a recent interview with theSun.

PN now has 113 of the 222 seats in the Dewan Rakyat, giving it a majority of only four seats.

“We are living in one of the most challenging periods in modern history. Despite reports that a possible vaccine has been found, the reality is that more people are getting infected every day,” he said.

He said the pandemic has become a threat to globalisation. “Global trade, which Malaysia is heavily dependent upon, has been curtailed by this virus.”

Yusmadi pointed out that with the small majority that PN now has, it only takes two MPs from PN to cross over to PH to bring the government down.

“A defection of two MPs can easily be achieved,” he said.

The senator said the political and economic ills the country now faces are like viruses.

“This is not good for the nation. To move forward, political alliances need to seek a fresh mandate from the people,” he said.

He said two levels of governance have to be observed - competency of the civil service and legitimacy of the government - before the people would give their support.

“The legitimacy of a government is derived from the votes of the people.”

He said Malaysians must decide if they want a government that shuns criticisms or one that respects democracy and take reproach in it stride.

“To implement the ‘new normal’, changes have to be made. There must be laws to make social distancing and personal hygiene mandatory. There must also be provisions for mass health screening for the population.”

