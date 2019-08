PETALING JAYA: PKR senator Mohd Imran Abd Hamid has apologised and retracted his proposal of a law to protect men from being seduced by women into committing sexual crimes.

In a statement today, Imran said that his proposal meant well.

“I did not expect that it would be a serious mistake that would offend women and men who considered it as an insult because my intentions were sincere.”

“With this, I sincerely apologise and withdraw the proposal I made yesterday,” he said.

Yesterday, Imran had suggested that Parliament enact a sexual harassment act to protect men from the actions, words and clothing of women who could seduce them and lead them into committing sexual crimes such as incest, rape and molest during a Dewan Negara debate on the Syarie Legal Profession (Federal Territories) Bill.

This caused comments from several political figures including PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who said that PKR rejected the proposal as it was unreasonable and insulting towards women and urged him to retract the proposal.

“The proposal also gives the impression that men are immoral and easily seduced to become involved in vile acts.”

“It is better if we focus on the agenda of uplifting women by enforcing the law in rejecting any sexual assault on them.”

“Therefore, I ask that Senator Imran Abd Hamid withdraw the proposal,” Anwar said in a Facebook post.

Women, Family, and Community Development Deputy Minister Hannah Yeoh was also reported to have express her dismay over the suggestion.