GEORGE TOWN: A PKR Senator has called on his party to focus on the bigger picture of pushing through reforms in the country rather than the internal strife between the party president and his deputy over a contentious sex video.

Responding to the verbal spat between PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his deputy Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, Senator Yusmadi Yusoff (pix) said that the party should find ways to resolve the matter internally.

Out in the public, the narrative to be told is about how the country can reform itself to be relevant in this present globalised age, Yusmadi told theSun.

In the past Malaysia had offered to its people the public services required to boost growth and development.

“We offered stability so progressive policies can be implemented. Now, the emphasis should be about the sustainability of it instead of going back to the previous model of rapid development but with no end in sight,” said Yusmadi.

The previous model which had bred corruption has seen the country almost brought to its knees with a mounting public debt of RM1.1 trillion.

The issue now is about sustainability to make do with our present resources and how to generate growth from it rather than to rely on a domestic consumption fuelled economic model where there is a limit, said Yusmadi.

Mother nature can also no longer sustain the economic models of the world as every country is threatened by climate change and is struggling to mitigate waste.

“We need to find a balance so the needs of the poor can be looked into. We cannot have models where the rich develop and take the returns just for themselves. An equitable model of the economy is more pressing than who among our leaders are right or wrong,” added Yusmadi.

For Malaysia to regain its progressive path and to be an example to the world Yusmadi believes that every leader must be involved in the process and there is no need to sideline anyone.

“The challenges are mounting as we are no longer talking about developed or developing or poor nations. We are talking about a bigger picture of sustaining growth in a sluggish global economy which is faced with the threats of climate change and every form of waste imaginable including corruption.”