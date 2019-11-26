PKR should abide by MACC statement: Zuraida

KUALA LUMPUR: PKR should adhere to the statement of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, which admitted its mistake in suggesting to the party to take disciplinary action against its members said to be involved in misconduct.

Party vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin (pix) said MACC had made a clear statement and said there should not be speculations on the matter.

“They (MACC) have made the announcement and they (PKR) have to accept it. So we should not be speculating other matters,” she spoke briefly to reporters after opening the 2019 International Conference on Nation-Building, here today.

The issue emerged when two PKR members from Pahang were sacked with immediate effect on Nov 24 after they were believed to be involved in a corruption case during the party election last year.

PKR disciplinary board chairman Datuk Ahmad Kassim was reported as saying that there was confirmation from MACC that the party should take action against them for corruption.

In this regard, MACC deputy chief commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki yesterday said there was a mistake on the matter and it is not MACC’s policy to make any proposal on the wrongdoings to the party concerned.

Azam said MACC has to abide by its disciplinary guidelines and any reports of offences would only be sent to the government agency and as state or federal governments. - Bernama