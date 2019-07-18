PKR Supreme Council tells Anwar to stop making divisive remarks

KUALA LUMPUR: PKR President Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has been urged to cease issuing divisive remarks on the party and to instead focus on uniting its members.

The PKR Supreme Council made the call in a statement today, after Anwar had said that Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Mohamed Ali should resign in the event that the veracity of the viral sex video involving a former political aide is proven to be true.

“We are of the view that this statement is inappropriate and is based on speculative assertions. He (Anwar) should be focusing on the key issue here which is that there is an organised attempt to use gutter politics to bring down political leaders.

“He should be more concerned about the criminal offences committed by this group who have systematically and widely distributed a video displaying sexual acts,“ the statement said.

“When this sex video first emerged, he made a different statement saying that Datuk Seri Azmin Ali need not resign from his position.

“As Azmin Ali has stated a categoric denial of the video, he should as the party president stand by his deputy in the interest of party unity - and not seek to undermine him using speculation.”

They went on to remind Anwar that PKR had since in its Reformasi years defended him against identical tactics using sex videos and other means of gutter politics “even when the police chief in 2011 declared a sex video implicating him as genuine.”

“He should remember that Azmin Ali has defended him and his family for more than 20 years against the same type of gutter politics.”

The council reiterated their stand to firmly defend Azmin, the party’s deputy president and any other leader who is attacked using such unethical methods.