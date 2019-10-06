PKR to consider Salleh Said Keruak’s application to join party

KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) communications director Fahmi Fadzil has confirmed receiving an online application from former Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak to join the party.

In a statement issued here yesterday, Fahmi said the party’s political bureau would discuss and consider Salleh Said’s application at its coming meeting.

“On the application for membership by Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak, I noted media reports saying that he had applied to join the party.

“Based on records, I learned that the party did receive his application, which was made online.

“However, (PKR) political bureau will discuss and consider the matter at its next meeting,“ he said. - Bernama