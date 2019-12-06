PKR Wanita & AMK Annual Congresses begin today

MALACCA: After an enthusiastic and high spirited joint opening last night the Parti Keadilan Rakyat’s (PKR) Wanita and Youth (AMK) Annual Congresses commenced this morning.

About 1,588 delegates were taking part in the PKR Wanita and AMK annual congresses which started at 9am.

The Wanita annual congress, which was being held at Dewan A, Malacca International Trade Centre (MITC), would begin with the policy address of its chief Haniza Mohamed Talha.

The congress for the wing, themed “Wanita Leadership: Leadership For All” would focus on a more holistic Wanita leadership and women as national economic catalysts.

The AMK congress, with the theme ‘Two Decades of Reform: Filling The People’s Victory’, which took place at Dewan Klasik, MITC was also initiated with a policy speech by its head Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir.

Upon the completion of the speeches, the meetings of the two wings would be continued with the debate sessions on motions by their respective delegates.

PKR Advisory Council chairman, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, was scheduled to simultaneously close both functions at 3pm.

The 14th PKR National Congress, themed “Two Decades of Reform: Filling The People’s Victory”, which started yesterday, would end on Sunday.

Tomorrow, party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, was scheduled to deliver his policy speech for the first time as president after winning the post uncontested at the party election last year. — Bernama