KUALA LUMPUR: PKR wants its deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali (pix) to personally explain to the leadership regarding his absence from party meetings before it takes action against him.

PKR communications director Ahmad Fahmi Mohamed Fadzil said PKR was still giving room for discussions and would wait for feedback from Mohamed Azmin himself.

“...but in view that he was not present (tonight), we need to wait for further information,” he told reporters after the PKR political bureau meeting here last night.

Mohamed Azmin and vice-president Zuraida Kamarudin skipped the meeting.

Ahmad Fahmi said so far no disciplinary action had been taken against Azmin and neither had any show-cause letter been issued to him for failing to attend party meetings.

Mohamed Azmin, the MP for Gombak and Economic Affairs Minister, is said to have missed all meetings of the Central Leadership Council and political bureau since he was elected deputy president in November 2018.

Ahmad Fahmi said although previously there were cases of party leaders being subjected to disciplinary action for skipping meetings and gatherings, Mohamed Azmin’s case was ‘different’.

“As such this matter did not arise at this point of time, and I think to draw any parallel cases may not be exactly the same. So, (it’s) case by case,“ he said.

Asked on Mohamed Azmin’s meeting with a group of BN and PKR MPs at his house on Monday night, Ahmad Fahmi said this matter also needed explanation by Mohamed Azmin himself.

On calls by several NGOs for vice-president Tian Chua to return as the MP for Batu, Ahmad Fahmi said Tian Chua did not make this request.

“We did ask Tian Chua ... as far as we’re informed there is no desire to ask anyone to step aside (to enable Tian Chua to contest) in this case particularly,“ he said.

Recently, 14 NGOs suggested that Batu MP P. Prabakaran vacate the seat to make way for Tian Chua to contest, after the High Court on Nov 6 declared as invalid the Election Commission decision barring Tian Chua from contesting in the 14th general election, which means he is now eligible to contest. — Bernama