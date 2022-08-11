PKR wildcard PWD candidate keen to get job done

PUTRAJAYA: Despite being a newcomer to politics, PKR candidate Dr Noraishah Mydin Abdul Aziz intends to leverage her skills and ability to identify gaps and offer solutions to the constituents in Putrajaya.

Noraishah, 47, who was born with spina bifida, a condition that affects the spine, is likely to be the first person with disabilities (PWD) to contest in a general election.

“I’ve always loved being of service to people. When I was sick as a child, I benefited from many good people. Because of that, my life is blessed.

“I’ve committed to not turning anyone away. One has to be disciplined to be of service to others. I may come across as harsh or loud, but I’m effective in solving problems,” said Norashah, whose outspoken remarks have drawn mixed reactions on social media and offline.

“The reason for this is that I’m not an PWD activist. I’ve never sold myself under any banner other than my qualifications and the problems that I want to solve.”

Contesting in a six-cornered fight that includes two giants – Umno’s incumbent Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor and caretaker Education Senior Minister Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin (Perikatan Nasional) – has only made Noraishah more excited to test her mettle in the 15th general election (GE15).

The other three candidates are Mohd Rosli Ramli (Gerakan Tanah Air-Berjasa) and independents Samsudin Mohamad Fauzi and Lim Fice Bee.

She said she was surprised when offered a parliamentary seat ticket as she had only recently joined the party.

“I didn’t expect (PKR deputy president Mohd Rafizi Ramli) to call me to say that four vice-presidents had voted for me to be fielded,” said the neurobiologist, who is also a former Universiti Malaya academician.

Being a champion and researcher of spina bifida, Noraishah had campaigned on her Twitter handle @AbdMydin and tagged Mohd Rafizi’s campaign initiative called “Ayuh Malaysia, Kita Boleh” that started in August.

“In my role as a civil servant and lecturer, I look after those with spina bifida and wanted to tag it to #HidupMalaysiaNTD with #AyuhMalaysia.

“My Twitter and Facebook accounts became spicy. My friends were concerned and urged me to be careful (with my words). I told them that if we don’t change our government in GE15, we do not deserve to call ourselves Malaysians.”

Noraishah said she enjoys meeting constituents and hearing their concerns.

“My strategy is to be as accessible and honest as possible and be clear in what I want to deliver, which is to address the gaps that the people of Malaysia need (to have filled), particularly in Putrajaya.

“I’ve given my number to the people so they can communicate with me. They need to be able to talk to me without barriers.”

Noraishah said she chose to be with PKR as she believes it is a party committed to true reforms.

“The party has put itself on the line (in fielding me) for what it believes are valid reasons.”

While she said it was difficult leaving her laboratory, which had been her sanctuary for the past 10 years at the Department of Parasitology in Universiti Malaya, her students were the ones who kept her strong.

“I’ve not seen the attributes of self-sacrifice that my students have, in any politician.”

Noraishah is expected to announce her manifesto soon.