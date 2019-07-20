PKR will give full support to Mahathir: Anwar

PORT DICKSON: PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has reiterated the party’s support for Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir to lead the country.

Anwar said the country needed a strong coalition in Pakatan Harapan (PH), and a mutual understanding among the component parties was vital.

“The country today needs a strong Keadilan (PKR), strong Bersatu, strong Amanah and strong DAP ... in this coalition, (it is not considered) a Keadilan government, but a PH government, which means that it is very important for us to have mutual understanding,“ he said during his speech at the PKR retreat here last night.

Also present were Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, who is also PKR Advisory Council chairman, as well as other party leaders. — Bernama