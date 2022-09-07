PKR will not work with GTA or PN to avoid ‘betrayal’

PETALING JAYA: PKR vice president Nurul Izzah Anwar emphasised that Pakatan Harapan (PH) will not collaborate with Gerakan Tanah Air (GTA) or Perikatan Nasional (PN) in the upcoming elections.

Nurul Izzah decided not to work together with either political party as PH will not allow themselves to be “bitten by a snake again”, reflecting the moments of “betrayal” that took place in 2018 when PH fell.

She highlighted that her focus would not go in that direction and that collaborating with GTA or PN during the 15th General Election (GE15) will not be easy, as reported by Utusan Malaysia today.

“I am returning to the mandate of the leadership, which is strengthening PH. This is not an easy agenda because we went from being the Opposition to the Government to the Opposition again within the span of 22 months.

“So now we are ironing out our relationships with each other, we are targeting seats together, as one coalition. Let that be our goal heading into GE15. We will always put the interest of the country first, but at the same time, we don’t want to be bitten by the snake again,” she reportedly told Utusan Malaysia in an interview published today.

The Permatang Pauh MP did not leave out the idea of a “big tent” Opposition pact for GE15, stating that PH will be prioritising the people’s outlook as a guide before negotiating with other coalitions or parties.

“Remember, the people are looking for an Opposition that has integrity before we can step up and win as the new government,” she said.