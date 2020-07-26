PKR women’s wing announces several new leaders

KUALA LUMPUR: The PKR Women’s wing continues to be in a constant state of preparedness to face any situation with several new leaders appointed in a meeting yesterday.

Central PKR Women’s secretary, Nor Azrina Surip said that the women’s machinery nationwide would be mobilised to ensure that the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government, which was legally elected by the people in the last 14th General Election, returns to power.

“Efforts to raise the voice and welfare of the people are our priority,” she said in a statement, here today.

According to Nor Azrina, who is also the MP for Merbok, during the meeting of the Central PKR Women’s Leadership Council yesterday, several committee chairpersons were appointed to present new faces in the party’s top women leadership.

Apart from Nor Azrina who was elected as the Central Women’s secretary, others who were elected were Fadhlina Sidek and G. Sivamalar as Legal and Community Development Bureau and Economy and Entrepreneurs Bureau chairpersons, respectively.

Meanwhile, Dr Zaliha Mustafa was also appointed as the Strategy, Policy and Training Bureau chairperson and Loh Ker Chean was elected as an exco in the Central Women’s leadership.

Apart from that, eight state PKR Women’s chiefs were also announced, namely, Rodziah Ismail as Selangor Women chief; Rohaidah Mamat (Regional); Amni Idris (Negri Sembilan) and Naziratul Aini Muhamad Sayuty (Kelantan).

Also elected are Junaida Jamaludin (Perak); Napsiah Khamis @ Maharan (Johor); Che Meriah Che Endut (Terengganu) and Barirah Mokhtar (Pahang).

“Women chiefs from six more states will be announced later,” she said.

On July 11, Kuantan MP Fuziah Salleh was appointed as the new PKR Women’s chief after the incumbent Haniza Mohamed Talha was sacked on June 29. - Bernama