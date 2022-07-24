PKR Youth chief among 29 probed over cost of living protest

PETALING JAYA: Political activist Mandeep Singh and 29 others among the participants of #Turun demonstration will be called up by the police to have their statements recorded at the Dang Wangi district police headquarters today.

Mandeep said among the individuals that will be called up are PKR Youth chief Adam Adli and Ketari rep Young Syefura Othman.

Yesterday, Turun Malaysia called on Malaysians to gather at Sogo at 2pm, saying it would be demanding for ministers to take pay cuts, subsidy measures to be maintained, the channelling of better assistance to those in need, and for the government to control the price of goods and ensure food security.

Despite the low turnout, the protest went ahead with speeches from a few notable public figures including Adam and Kapar MP Datuk Abdullah Sani Abdul Hamid.