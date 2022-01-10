PKR Youth holds protest at MACC, demands Azam Baki to resign

PETALING JAYA: A group of PKR Youth members held a peaceful protest in front of the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya today, demanding its chief Tan Sri Azam Baki to step down.

PKR Youth chief Akmal Nasir, who took part in the protest, reportedly said the youth wing wanted Azam to resign from his job and an open and independent investigation to be carried out.

The Johor Bahru MP also expressed his disappointment over Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s alleged lack of commitment in addressing the scandal.

Azam came under scrutiny recently after allegations surfaced about him having owned shares in two companies back in 2015.

The MACC advisory panel has cleared him of any wrongdoing.

Azam told the media that he allowed his brother to use his trading account to purchase shares from the two companies.

In the wake of the controversy, the Securities Commission (SC) said that it would be reaching out to Azam over his shareholding activities as well as his brother, who allegedly used the MACC chief’s account.

Azam has said that he would give full cooperation to the SC.

The Federal Police also confirmed receiving a report on Azam’s admission that he had allowed his brother, Nasir, to use his account to purchase shares.