PETALING JAYA: No Malaysians in their right mind can accept the betrayal made by certain elected representatives who choose to come into power through undemocratic means.

PKR Youth chief Akmal Nasir said the current political crisis in the country had only transpired because certain individuals were unhappy by the recent decision of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) presidential council for the transition of power to take place after Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit.

The agreement supposedly was for Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to hand over the premiership to PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“To show our support for Anwar as the eighth prime minister, PKR Youth has launched ‘Tegus Setia Bersama DSAI’ campaign that will kickstart today until the crisis ends,” Akmal said.

“Through the campaign, we urge all PKR members, PH supporters and fellow Malaysians to change their social media profile pictures to the campaign logo that can be obtained on ‘Angkatan Muda Keadilan’ official Facebook page,” he said in statement today.

Akmal’s statement came after a day full of drama that saw political manoeuvring leading to PH losing the majority in the Dewan Rakyat.

Separately, Akmal also paid tribute to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah over how the latter is handling the currently political impasse.

“PKR Youth is confident the Agong understands the aspiration of the people who have chosen PH as the government and that any attempts to reverse this must be stopped,” he added.