PUTRAJAYA: PKR Youth has lodged a report with the Malaysian Anti–Corruption Commission (MACC) on the alleged misappropriation and diversion of over RM200 million in funds meant for the development of the Indian community between 2014 and 2018 by the previous government.

PKR Youth vice–chief Thiban Subramaniam said it was outrageous that the funds, under the Socio–Economic Development of the Indian Community Unit (Sedic), were allegedly channeled to NGOs and groups that did not come under the purview of the programme as reported in the Auditor–General’s 2018 report.

“Had these funds reached the targeted groups who are entitled to it, we could have possibly seen a rise in the growth of the affected communities by at least 30%,” he told the media at the MACC headquarters yesterday.

“We urge the MACC to investigate former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak for the mismanagement of millions of ringgit by his department.”

Thiban said it should also include whether the funds were received by groups linked to MIC for campaigns during the 14th general election last year.

It was also brought to his attention that those who were entitled to Sedic aid had been rejected without reason.

Thiban, who was accompanied by a group of PKR Youth members, also lodged a police report on the same matter at the Putrajaya police station.

It is learnt that MIC had also lodged a report with the MACC on Tuesday, calling for a probe on the Auditor Generals findings on Sedic.