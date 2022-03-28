PKR’s ‘Ayuh Malaysia’ aims at wooing fence-sitters

PETALING JAYA: Ordinary Malaysians must get together if they want to make a change in the next general election.

Permatang Pauh MP Nurul Izzah Anwar (pix) said Pakatan Harapan (PH), particularly PKR, has faced a lot of challenges and has lost seats during the state elections in Malacca, Sarawak and Johor.

“This does not mean we must give up or surrender. The low turnouts show that the public is fed up with the current political situation.

“We must stand by our principles no matter what challenges we face if we want to bring about change,” she said.

She said the Opposition must get like-minded people, especially the youth, to join it to change the current political situation.

Nurul said “Ayuh Malaysia”IT , which she launched together with Rafizi Ramli on Saturday night, is designed to get fence-sitters to join them to promote change.

She said the Opposition must do what it can, and put up a fight for a better future for everyone.

The Opposition, she stressed, will have the golden opportunity in the next general election to push for change and cannot let that chance slip away.

“The nation has faced numerous challenges over the last three years, (including) the pandemic and economic turmoil.

“Ayuh Malaysia will provide like-minded Malaysians the chance to join hands to ensure change, while also helping elevate the problems faced by the poor,” she said.

She said through Ayuh Malaysia, PH and PKR need to show that they are different from Barisan Nasional and Perikatan Nasional.

The most important thing is we must stand by our principles no matter what problems we face, she added.

Nurul said every single choice we make will make a difference as it matters.

“The B40 and even the M40 have been hit hard during the pandemic, while climate change has also hurt them by causing widespread floods. The T20 have nothing to worry about as nothing much really affects them.

“We must make changes to provide a better future for everyone,” she said.

Nurul said talent alone today cannot take you to the top because in this country you need “cables” to move forward.

She said young Malaysians need to change this kind of mindset as the nation can only progress if there are talented people leading it.

As an example, she said Germany progressed very fast because of vocational training. But sadly, in Malaysia, instead of promoting vocational training, the country closed schools that provided such training.

“How are people supposed to harness their talent, and improve their job prospects if we close such schools?”

Nurul called on Malaysians who want to see change to join Ayuh Malaysia to help make it a reality.