Placement of 2,611 special one-off contract teachers out today

KUALA LUMPUR: The results on the placement of 2,611 special one-off Grade 41 Education Service Officers (PPP) appointed via Contract of Service (CoS) can be viewed from 3 pm today.

Senior Education Minister Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin, in a post on his official Facebook, said they can check the results at https://egraduan.moe.gov.my.

He said with the new placement, it brings the total number of teachers recruited and deployed to schools under the special one-off recruitment to 16,381.

“The placement of these new teachers took into account the application for transfer of teachers who meet the conditions,” he said and wished the new teachers, who will report for duty at their respective schools on July 25, the best of luck in performing their duties. — Bernama