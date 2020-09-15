Placement of doctors in S’wak based on expertise and requirement

KUALA LUMPUR: The placement of doctors and medical specialists in Sarawak is done according to their expertise and requirement in the areas concerned, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

He said so far, there were requests for 361 specialist doctors to fill vacancies in hospital facilities in the state, including 30 family physicians.

“We acknowledge that there is a shortage of doctors in Sarawak such as in Mukah and Betong..., and MOH has already deployed the doctors and physicians according to their need and expertise.

“The MOH has also taken into account various factors and approaches to overcome this problem, including placing ‘flying squads’ and the placement of contract doctors in the area,“ he said while winding up the debate on the motion of thanks for the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s Royal Address at the Dewan Negara here today.

Meanwhile, Dr Adham said the delay in the Sarawak General Hospital upgrading project, which should now be 96 per cent complete, was due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said the project which began on April 27, 2017, was currently 83 per cent complete, and with the extension given by the government, it was due to be completed in 2021.

In the meantime, he said the tender process for the project to complete works on the Petra Jaya Hospital in Sarawak was currently underway, with the letter of acceptance scheduled to be issued in January 2021.

Dr Adham also informed that the ministry was stepping up preparations to curb the spread of Covid-19 during the schooling session and upcoming monsoon season.

He said among the preparations being done were to upgrade logistics equipment, as well as ensuring adequate manpower and personal protection sets were available to enable swift action to be taken when any cases occurred.

“We are also developing management guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOP) for flood relief centers, including pre- and post-evacuation, to prevent the spread of the epidemic,“ he said.

The Dewan Negara sitting resumes tomorrow. -Bernama