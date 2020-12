KUALA LUMPUR: Highway customers planning to take a road trip to celebrate Christmas and New Year or “balik kampung” are advised to plan their journeys ahead by following the Travel Time Advisory issued by PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS).

PLUS managing director Datuk Azman Ismail said the TTA was issued for customers travelling on the North-South Expressway between Dec 22, 2020, until Jan 19, 2021, with the aim at reducing traffic congestion on the highway, most notable at major stretches, toll plazas and rest areas.

“We strongly encourage the public to closely follow the TTA schedule as they stand a better chance of experiencing a smoother journey as well as to avoid congestion,” he said in a statement today.

Based on the TTA, highway customers from the Klang Valley heading towards further destinations such as Perlis, Kedah, Penang, North Perak and Johor are advised to enter the highway before 9 am.

Those heading to destinations closer to the Klang Valley or other states are advised to enter the highway after 12 pm, while those from Perlis, Kedah, Penang, North Perak, Johor and other states travelling to the Klang Valley during the same period are recommended to enter the highway before 9 am.

“PLUS, also expects an increase up to 30 per cent of traffic or 1.7 million vehicles on every peak day as compared to 1.3 million vehicles on normal days to utilise all PLUS-operated highways in conjunction with the Christmas and New Year festive season,” Azman said.

He said PLUS also advised its customers to adhere with all health and safety procedures throughout their journey by wearing face masks, register via MySejahtera app, maintaining physical distancing and practising good personal hygiene.

“Drivers are advised to practise safe driving, considering the recent spell of rainy weather throughout the country. Please also ensure your vehicles are ready and in good condition before starting your journey, always wear front and rear safety belts, do not stop on the emergency lane unnecessarily and obey the speed limit on the highway.

“To help their travel experience be more convenient, PLUS strongly recommends customers to ensure their Touch ‘n Go cards and e-Wallets have sufficient balance at all times,” he said.

Latest updates on the highways can be obtained from the PLUS app, PLUSTrafik Twitter, PUTRI chatbot (a real-time customer texting interface), highway electronic message boards and the toll-free PLUSLine 1800 88 0000. -Bernama