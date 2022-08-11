Plan to abolish toll is unrealistic, said Wee

PETALING JAYA: Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) pledge to abolish tolls on PLUS highways is unrealistic, said Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong.

“Why bother making ‘sweet’ promises only to realise they cannot be kept in the end? When we see this ‘stale’ promise again, I think the people know it’s just a trick,“ Astro Awani quoted him as saying.

Wee, who is defending his Ayer Hitam seat, said he did not want Malaysians to be fooled by the opposition’s promises again.

PH pledged to continue efforts to review highway concessions, with the goal of eventually abolishing tolls altogether on PLUS highways.