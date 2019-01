GUA MUSANG: The Orang Asli Development Department (Jakoa) may consider using the services of the Air unit of the Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia (JBPM) to transport 151 Orang Asli students to their respective schools for the new school session, should attempt to send them on four-wheel drive vehicles fail.

Kelantan/Terengganu JAKOA director Hashim Alang Abdul Hamid said the poor road conditions from the Orang Asli villages in Pos Bihai, Pos Balar, Pos Simpor and Pos Hau made it difficult for students to get to the eight secondary schools they were enrolled in.

“Contractors have been appointed to take the students on four-wheel drives through the damaged roads that were primarily used by logging trucks but should that fail, we would seek JBPM’s help to transport the students by air, as was done during the floods in 2014,” he said.

The condition of the severely damaged roads used by logging trucks and four-wheel drive vehicles has worsened in recent weeks because of the rainy weather.

Hashim Alang added that Jakoa was concerned that students would miss more lessons.

The stranded students were part of a group of 692 teenagers from the four villages who were enrolled at the schools which provided them with boarding facilities, he told Bernama here today.

He added that 541 students had been safely transported to the eight schools earlier.

He was also relieved that the 1,862 Orang Asli children were able to attend the 11 primary schools that were closer to their respective villages. — Bernama